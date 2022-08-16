journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-24-47-50-63, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-four, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

