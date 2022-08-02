journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-21-31-36-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Trustees cautiously optimistic about fourth Activity Center purchase...
2
Active shooter in school: Middletown cops, schools practice for...
3
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports
4
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
5
PHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top