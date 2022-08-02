Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-21-31-36-65, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-six, sixty-five; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
