Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

01-17-52-58-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 10

(one, seventeen, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: ten)

