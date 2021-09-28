Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
21-22-39-44-60, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $545 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
