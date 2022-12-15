journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

36-51-59-66-68, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 10

(thirty-six, fifty-one, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: ten)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial, Day 3: Neighbor...
2
Board relinquishes control of historic Oxford Cemetery to city
3
Eric Cole’s family sues Springfield police officer for his death, seeks...
4
Ohio Supreme Court sides with Cincinnati Financial Corp. in pandemic...
5
Law enforcement to increase presence on roadways through holidays
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top