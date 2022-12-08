Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Remains found during Hueston Woods search could be those of missing man
2
Hamilton Police surround house looking for suspect who fired shots in...
3
Middletown’s East End to be site of big development as $6.2M purchase...
4
Wawa announces plan to expand into Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky
5
Kroger Marketplace may still go in West Chester Activity Center...