Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-28-44-59-61, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(six, twenty-eight, forty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

