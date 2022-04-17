Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5
(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
