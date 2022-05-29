Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-39-50-61-66, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-one, sixty-six; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
