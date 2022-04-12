journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-07-24-31-34, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Former Hamilton County deputy charged with smuggling marijuana into...
2
Police searching for suspect in Oxford armed robbery
3
Rock donated at 195-year-old Middletown cemetery to honor 233 veterans
4
Hamilton police, family and volunteers search for missing man
5
Top local news for Monday, April 11, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top