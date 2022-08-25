Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(six, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Talawanda Middle School’s outdoor science lab allows students to ‘dream...
2
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt
3
Middletown police arrest woman for aggravated arson
4
Region poised to play big role in cutting edge flight technology
5
Edgewood Schools to unveil new turf, stadium changes this week