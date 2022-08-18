journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

