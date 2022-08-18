Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Towne Mall purchase launches ‘next evolution’ of project
2
Investigation leads to Butler Co. traffic stop, seizure of 84 pounds of...
3
Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president leaving to return to radio
4
This is a good year for Ohio corn, though less available locally
5
Mental health crisis center: Butler Co. officials explore best...