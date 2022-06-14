Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-27-42-44-51, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(two, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-one; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
