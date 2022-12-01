journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-seven, sixty-six; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
2
Hamilton High School officials say student brought gun to school
3
Hamilton Christkindlmarkt, featuring German wares and food, open this...
4
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...
5
Popular root beer stand in Madison Twp. opens this weekend
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top