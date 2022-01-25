Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-29-30-47-53, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3

(eleven, twenty-nine, thirty, forty-seven, fifty-three; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

