Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-16-36-52-60, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
