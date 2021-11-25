journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

10-16-32-63-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

