Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
