Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

