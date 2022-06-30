journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

08-40-49-58-63, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eight, forty, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

