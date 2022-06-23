journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

(six, ten, thirty-one, forty-eight, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

