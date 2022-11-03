BreakingNews
BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Twp.
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(two, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, sixty; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Lakota superintendent agrees to undergo ‘fitness for duty’ evaluation
2
Oxford Police report increase in bike thefts
3
Large amount of drugs found in Hamilton bust, 2 people arrested
4
Exclusive: Costco official talks about new, larger store in Liberty...
5
Hamilton man screaming for help found with gunshot wound
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top