Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)

