Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
