Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-5-0-6-5

(one, five, zero, six, five)

