Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-7-8-3-6
(six, seven, eight, three, six)
In Other News
1
Middletown motorcycle crash: Vehicle crossed median, hit bike head-on
2
City of Middletown, Start Skydiving may soon end 2 years of lawsuits
3
Three area school districts ask residents to decide financial futures...
4
2 dead after Hamilton shooting that started with altercation
5
‘I want to see my community get better’, Hamilton Heritage Award winner...