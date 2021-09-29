Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-5-3-6-1
(zero, five, three, six, one)
In Other News
1
‘Oh, my God! What?’: Hamilton’s Cunningham sisters courted by superstar
2
‘This investigation is not dead in the water’: Mystery of missing...
3
Liberty, West Chester candidate forums held this week
4
Liberty Way ramp closing this weekend as interchange work continues
5
Koch Foods’ $220 million expansion in Fairfield will add 600 new jobs...