Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

Butler County auditor to be arraigned on new charge
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-0-5-0-2

(nine, zero, five, zero, two)

