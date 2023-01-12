journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

5-5-9-0-2

(five, five, nine, zero, two)

