Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-6-9-4-3

(nine, six, nine, four, three)

