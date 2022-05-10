Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-7-3-7-8
(zero, seven, three, seven, eight)
In Other News
1
Middletown’s economic development department loses another employee
2
Liberty Center announces new tenants: F45 Training, In The Game, Toast...
3
Donuts in beer? Grainworks Brewing and Holtman’s Donuts celebrate...
4
COVID-19 in Butler County ‘now in substantial transmission’, health...
5
Comprehensive Women’s Center opens at Atrium