Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

1-1-4-6-2

(one, one, four, six, two)

