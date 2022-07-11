journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-7-6-7-6

(nine, seven, six, seven, six)

