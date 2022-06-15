Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
1-1-7-0-6
(one, one, seven, zero, six)
