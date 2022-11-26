journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-5-1-7-0

(three, five, one, seven, zero)

In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top