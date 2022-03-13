Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-7-1-0-6

(six, seven, one, zero, six)

