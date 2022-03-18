Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

9-8-6-8-8

(nine, eight, six, eight, eight)

In Other News
1
5 uplifting stories: Woman keeps ‘legacy alive’ through breast cancer...
2
FISH FRY GUIDE: Where to find meals each Friday of Lent in Butler...
3
Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee...
4
$11.8M in capital improvement requests include cybersecurity upgrades...
5
Video: People in Hamilton participate in first O’DORA dash
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top