Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-2-4-1-4

(six, two, four, one, four)

