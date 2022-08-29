BreakingNews
Federal government ending free COVID tests
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-8-3-3-8

(three, eight, three, three, eight)

