Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-8-3-3-8
(three, eight, three, three, eight)
