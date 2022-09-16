BreakingNews
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living Legend’
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-8-8-2-8

(six, eight, eight, two, eight)

