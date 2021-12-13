journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-1-6-1-3

(four, one, six, one, three)

