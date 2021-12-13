Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-1-6-1-3
(four, one, six, one, three)
In Other News
1
Hamilton bar invites community to give during ‘The Backyard 12 Days of...
2
Butler County commissioners deny $353M mega-development in Ross Twp.
3
West Chester Twp. to sell Activity Center after Kroger sale fails
4
Mammography van to make January stops in Fairfield, West Chester Twp.
5
Ohio first lady Fran DeWine to visit Hamilton hospital today