Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
9-4-8-3-6
(nine, four, eight, three, six)
In Other News
1
Suspect who jumped in water to escape law enforcement has been located
2
Weekly guide: Things to do in the region
3
Pike Co. murder trial: Brother of defendant testifies throughout week
4
Butler County coroner: Men killed in shooting are from Dayton, Hamilton
5
Middletown HS marching band to make 20th consecutive state appearance