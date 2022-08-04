BreakingNews
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-7-1-7-9

(zero, seven, one, seven, nine)

