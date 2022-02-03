Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
6-7-8-1-5
(six, seven, eight, one, five)
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff: Expect heavy snow in late afternoon, stay off...
2
Airports announce flight cancellations as monster storm hits region
3
Fire at Hamilton home started in breezeway, officials said
4
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road
5
Decision to close schools due to winter storms involves sizing up many...