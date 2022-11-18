BreakingNews
Ross Schools to face major decisions as funding in question
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

8-8-7-0-7

(eight, eight, seven, zero, seven)

In Other News
1
Pyramid Hill’s ‘Journey Borealis’ holiday lights experience opens...
2
Ross Schools to face major decisions as funding in question
3
Fairfield police respond to second shooting in 24 hours
4
Pike County murder trial: Evidence hearing, jury in late; watch live
5
Middletown police asking homeless if they want help; local churches...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top