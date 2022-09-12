BreakingNews
Warren County truck driver charged with rape of girl in 2019
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

4-1-3-5-1

(four, one, three, five, one)

In Other News
1
Cases against two men charged with drug trafficking, possession in...
2
Pike County massacre trial: Watch Day 1 opening statements live
3
Police investigating armed robbery at Middletown gas station
4
Kings Island named ‘Park of the Year’ and given multiple ‘best’ awards
5
Case of man accused in armed robbery at Middletown business goes to...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top