Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-1-0-8-5

(zero, one, zero, eight, five)

