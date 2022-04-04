BreakingNews
Inmate stabbed at Lebanon Correctional Institution, OHSP says
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

7-0-5-8-3

(seven, zero, five, eight, three)

