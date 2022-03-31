journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

6-5-5-9-1

(six, five, five, nine, one)

In Other News
1
Local resident spotted missing Oxford man close to where group searched
2
Man from Oxford missing since last week has been found
3
Butler County leaders debate which projects will receive $75M in...
4
Local man flies to Seattle to check on son after phone scammer says he...
5
Reds president asks fans to ‘have a little bit of faith’ in front...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top