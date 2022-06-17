journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-6-5-8-8

(zero, six, five, eight, eight)

