By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-2-1-2-6

(zero, two, one, two, six)

