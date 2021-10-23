Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2-8-3-6-4
(two, eight, three, six, four)
In Other News
1
UPDATE: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after Butler County fatal...
2
Franklin Speedway may be demolished, rebuilt in Middletown
3
One charged in Butler County vehicle break-ins that come as wider...
4
Proposed $1.3B Hollywoodland plan stalls when majority of council...
5
Hamilton native wins MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ fellowship: What she’ll...