Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
5-7-4-2-7
(five, seven, four, two, seven)
In Other News
1
Hamilton police searching for 80-year-old woman
2
Candidates make final efforts to earn support of local voters
3
Father and son bring decades of meat industry experience to new shop in...
4
Hamilton’s pioneer cabin: Historian shares new details on its origins
5
Suspect, officer involved in Fairfield Twp. shooting identified